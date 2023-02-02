MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A Pontoon Beach, Illinois, man has been charged in connection with the death of an East St. Louis woman who disappeared in 2013.

Roger Sutton Jr., 55, is accused of strangling and beating Patrenia Butler-Turner to death. She was 40.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Sutton with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death. His bail was set at $3 million. Sutton faces up to 60 years in prison on the murder charge and up to 5 years on the concealment charge.

At present, Sutton is serving a prison term at Centralia Correctional Center for possession of methamphetamine. He had been scheduled to be released on Feb. 14 for parole. However, he’ll be immediately transferred to the Madison County Jail on or around that date to face these new charges.

Patrenia Butler-Turner’s family reported her missing on Jan. 17, 2013. She was missing for nearly a decade when the Pontoon Beach Police Department received a tip in December 2022 about skeletal remains being hidden in a wooded area in town.

Members of the Pontoon Beach Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Department, and Madison County Coroner’s Office, searched an area off Illinois 111 and found the skeletal remains on Dec. 5. A forensic anthropologist helped investigators to identify the remains as Butler-Turner. On Wednesday, authorities received DNA test results linking the remains to her family members.

Detectives linked Sutton to Butler-Turner’s death, leading to the charges.

Sutton’s nephew, Nathan Beyer, 32, was also charged Thursday with one count of concealment of a homicidal death. Prosecutors allege he helped his uncle hide Butler-Turner’s body in the wooded area. Beyer’s bond was set at $500,000.