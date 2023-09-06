EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged a Troy, Illinois, man for killing a woman he’d been seeing.

Troy police were called to a town home in the 2100 block of Tramore early Tuesday morning for a report of a shooting. They found a man standing at the front door of the home with his hands up. He was placed in handcuffs and officers found the victim, Maha Tiimob, inside the residence.

Tiimob had been shot several times. Police attempted life-saving measures until EMS arrived, but Tiimob was pronounced dead at the scene.

Michael Perham, 52, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder. He remains jailed on $1 million bail.