Murder charges filed in East St. Louis killing

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 31-year-old in connection with a September fatal shooting in East St. Louis.

According to a spokesperson for the Illinois State Police, Michael Triplett was shot just before 11:10 p.m. on Sept. 21, at the intersection of 10th Street and Broadway in East St. Louis. He was rushed to St. Louis University Hospital across the river, where he later died. Triplett was 47.

The ISP’s Public Safety Enforcement Group joined East St. Louis Police in investigating the killing.

During the course of the investigation, authorities released surveillance video of a vehicle involved in the shooting. Following tips collected from the public, the Illinois State Police and East St. Louis officers arrested Trevon Raymond for the shooting.

Over the weekend, prosecutors charged Raymond with one count of first-degree murder. He remains in custody at St. Clair County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Trevon Raymond