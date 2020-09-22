Murder investigation of beloved Millstadt restaurant owner continues

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Police are looking for the gunman who murdered a beloved restaurant owner in East St. Louis over the weekend.

The Millstadt community is mourning the loss of Rogelia Estrada Lopez; but to them, he was simply “Gordo.”

Lopez was found shot multiple times in the 8400 block of Marybelle Avenue in East St. Louis on Saturday. It is unclear why he was there, according to investigators.

Lopez, a husband and father, was just about to reopen his family-owned restaurant, Margaritas.

Meanwhile, fellow restauranteurs at N.G. Heimos Greenhouse are raising funds for his family. You can mail any donations to 6627 Route 158 Millstadt, IL 62260, care of “Maria.”