CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Two families in Cahokia Heights are grieving following a domestic murder suicide.

A spokesperson for the Cahokia Heights Police Department received a 911 call Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. about a car running off the road and into a tree line near Robert Price Road and Park Drive.

When the police arrived, officers saw that one car had struck a tree. A man and woman were found inside the vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to a hospital, but they later died from their injuries.

Detective DeMarius Thomas said this is not the first time officers have received a call about the pair, identified as an estranged husband and wife.

“From what I’ve learned looking at things, they have had some issues prior. They had a couple of reports for domestic disturbance,” he said. “Spoke with a family member who also stated that their marriage was on the verge of splitting up. She already left.”

Domestic violence advocacy groups say they see an increase in calls during the holidays. They remind you that if you see something, don’t be afraid to speak out, but always take the victim’s well-being and your own into account.

“A lot of times, people don’t want to get involved in domestic situations. People say, ‘Hey, I’ve got problems of my own,’ and you try to leave other people’s households alone,” Thomas said. “A lot of times when you have those, and you see those, and you see people with that in their family, try to seek them counseling.”

If you need help now, the national Domestic Violence Helpline is 1-877-863-6338.