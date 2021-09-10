‘My baby is damaged for life,’ 3-year-old in critical condition after East St. Louis shooting

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Three suspects accused of shooting seven people, including a little boy, are in custody after an hours-long manhunt.

That shooting happened in East St. Louis Thursday afternoon. Investigators say seven people were shot, six adults and a three-year-old child.

Bommarito Automotive Group SKYFOX shows the shooting scene where a blue vehicle had crashed into a MetroLink train while trying to flee the scene. It is believed to be the vehicle that the suspects were in.

The mother of the wounded three-year-old talked exclusively with FOX 2’s Kelley Hoskins.



The boy’s mother said she tried to protect her son from the gunfire when multiple shots rang out outside Eastside Meat Market near Martin Luther King Drive and 6th Street.

Now the child is fighting for his life and she wants the shooters to be held accountable.

“My baby is damaged for life,” Marquisha Collins said. “It was unbelievable like I could not believe that. It was the worst day of my life.”



“My little brother had went inside the store to get food and as soon as he went inside the store the two guys walked out and shots were everywhere.“

The boy’s mother said she wants the shooters brought to justice.

”I believe he is paralyzed waist down and damaged for life,” Collins said. “He’s fighting, he’s in critical condition, and he still has to go through more surgery.”



The ages and identities of the suspects have not been released.

Details on what led to the shooting are also still unclear.