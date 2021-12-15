Illinois nail salon owner’s light-hearted response after giant Santa stolen

O’FALLON, Ill. – A giant inflatable Santa that had been taken from an O’Fallon, Illinois nail salon has been found!

Business owner Trung Nguyen chose to face frustration with laughter after the giant St. Nick was stolen last Friday evening. In the days after the crime, Nguyen’s message to the thief became, “Come back, you forgot something!”

“First of all, we have to take him to the roof because he’s so big, and every night we have to collapse him and take him to the pole so the wind doesn’t blow him away,” he said. “I put one post on social media on our homepage about it, because he stole the Santa without a blower. I hope he can come back and get the blower so he can use it. Without a blower, it’s nothing.”

Nguyen said he purchased the 20-foot inflatable Santa a few years ago from the nearby Hobby Lobby. Patrons had grown accustomed to seeing the oversized Santa outside the store.