CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer has been injured after a naked woman got into his squad car and struck him while driving away.

Police Superintendent David Brown tells reporters that the officer stopped to help the woman about 9:40 a.m. Monday. Brown said the woman “charged the officer, assaulted the officer, got in the squad car, took the squad car and drove off.”

The woman later crashed the car and was arrested. She and the officer were treated at a hospital. Investigators were trying to determine why the woman was laying naked in the street when the officer stopped to help.