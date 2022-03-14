NASCAR Cup Series Race at World Wide Technology Raceway now has a name

MADISON, Ill. – The NASCAR Cup Series Race at World Wide Technology Raceway will officially be called “Enjoy Illinois 300.”

The race on June 5 is sponsored by the Illinois Office of Tourism. The announcement was made Monday at the raceway.

“The Enjoy Illinois 300 establishes Illinois’ own World Wide Technology Raceway as the country’s standout track for stock car, open-wheel, and drag racing alike,” Governor JB Pritzker said. “I promised to be our state’s best Chief Marketing Officer, and with the return of NASCAR to Illinois, visitors from around the nation have yet another reason to come explore all that Metro East has to offer. This is an incredible opportunity to showcase Illinois and we look forward to welcoming NASCAR fans to our great state.”

A study completed by The Rawlings Sports Business Management Department at Maryville University found that this NASCAR Cup Series event will produce at least $60 million in economic impact for the region and bring in more than 83,000 fans.

“As we prepare to host the largest spectator event in the state, we are thrilled to partner with the Illinois Office of Tourism to deliver the best Illinois has to offer,” Owner & CEO of WWTR Curtis Francois said. “We have worked in close collaboration with officials from the Metro East and St. Louis to create one of the nation’s premier destinations for the motorsports industry and its incredibly passionate fans, and I look forward to hosting them for this historic race weekend.”

There will be other events during race week. The World of Outlaws Late Model Series at nearby Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, Illinois will be on Friday, June 3, and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 will be on Saturday, June 4. There will also be live entertainment from local, regional, and national musicians all weekend at WWTR.

A NASCAR hauler parade through downtown St. Louis and then crosses the Mississippi River to arrive at the track will kick off race week on Thursday, June 2. Click here for tickets.