MADISON, Ill. — World Wide Technology Raceway announced that tickets for the Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series have sold out. The race will take place on Sunday.

It’s the first sellout and the largest single-day crowd the track has ever had.

“We now have fans from 49 states,” said Chris Blair, the executive vice president and general manager at WWT Raceway. “It’s phenomenal, and to have huge support locally, it’s really special.”

The track partnered with Maryville University on a study and determined this event to generate $60 million for the region over the next three years.

“They put together an economic impact study for us that showcases this as being a $60 million a year economic impact,” said Blair. “That’s the great thing about this. This is a multi-year agreement. So that means that every year, it’s like hosting a playoff series or World Series or Super Bowl.”

Even though Sunday’s race is sold out, Blair said tickets are still available for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200. Also on Saturday, there will be a Thrills & Throttle car show, a Tim Duggar country show, and a Nelly performance.

For more information, visit: https://wwtraceway.com/