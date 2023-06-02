EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – There are lots of big events leading up to Sunday’s sold-out “Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison.

Plenty of NASCAR drivers are in town already preparing for the big day and giving fans a big surprise, including Bubba Wallace. On Friday, Wallace made a pit stop at McDonald’s, in East St. Louis, handing out customers’ meals.

“I’m going to be at the window that’s my game. I’m all about meeting people, getting them their food, and making sure it’s right for them,” Wallace said.

Making sure it’s right for the customers is also what McDonald’s store owner Jimmy Williams has been about.

“I love the fact that Bubba spent some time with us last year. Certainly, he’s here right now working the drive-thru,” Williams said. “I love the fact he’s here talking about opportunities. Very rarely do you see an African American who’s racing cars. Very rarely do you see someone who can come into our community and talk about racing, but also talk about STEM.”

“I think giving back to the community is an important initiative for Jimmy and myself and McDonald’s, so it’s a perfect fit for us to be here,” Wallace said. “I think if we both think about it, it’s incredible we’re here representing a big brand.”

Wallace will meet Xavier Jones – the teenager who walked two hours to his eighth-grade promotion ceremony.

In the story FOX 2 reported last week, Jones said he wanted to become a NASCAR driver. He will be able to get some one on one time with Wallace before the big race on Sunday.

Wallace said he is looking forward to the race and meeting Jones.