MADISON, Ill. – The second annual Enjoy Illinois 300 Nascar Race is this Sunday at worldwide Technology Raceway.

Some of the drivers will sign autographs Thursday at the free NASCAR Fanfest. It’s at 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Ballpark Village, and at 5:00 p.m., there’s a ‘Raceway to Runway’ fashion show at the Neiman Marcus store at Frontenac Plaza.

One of the drivers will be there as well with some of the race cars.