SALEM, Ill. – The National Weather Service has confirmed at least one tornado in the St. Louis region amid Friday’s severe storms.

NWS officials confirmed that an EF-1 tornado ripped through Salem, Illinois, a small town of nearly 7,500 residents located nearly an hour and a half east of St. Louis City.

A twister formed around 8:11 p.m. and lasted nearly seven minutes. NWS reports it delivered gusts up to 105 miles per hour with nearly a six-mile path length and a 250-yeard path width.

No deaths or injuries were reported from Salem’s tornado, according to NWS.

Damage is widespread, especially in the southern part of the town. Salem mayor Nic Farley tells FOX 2 that nearly a dozen homes are seriously damaged, more dozens suffered moderate damage and a few storage units were ripped apart.

The National Weather Service has confirmed at least one tornado in the St. Louis region (in Salem, Illinois) amid Friday’s severe storms. (FOX 2 photo)

“We had three storage units that were heavily damaged,” said Farley. “Half of one is completely missing, and when I say missing, we found it, but it’s three blocks over. There’s been a lot our damage in our areas, ut I can’t say enough about our first responders and just our community in whole, how we’re banding together.”

Due to the damage, Salem, Illinois, is under a curfew from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 3.

Much of the St. Louis region was under a tornado watch for several hours Friday and some brief warnings were issued around many parts of Missouri and Illinois. The storm system also posed significant thunderstorm and hail threats.

Check back for a more detailed report of storm damage out of Salem on FOX 2’s evening ews coverage.