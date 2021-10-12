National Weather Service surveying damage from Greene County tornado

WRIGHTS, Ill. – Members of the National Weather Service’s St. Louis office are in rural Illinois to survey the damage from a tornado and other severe storms that blasted their way across the region on Monday.

Around 2:35 p.m. Monday, a tornado formed over the town of Wrights in Greene County.

Wrights is approximately 52 miles north of St. Louis, in west-central Illinois.

Trained spotters and locals photographed and recorded the tornado while it touched down, and later reported damage to structures and vehicles in the area.

The NWS is expected file an official “damage rating” for the tornado Tuesday afternoon.