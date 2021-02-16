Natural gas line still burning following lumberyard fire in Edwardsville

Illinois

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – It was a story of fire and ice in Edwardsville as eight fire departments responded to a lumber company blaze Monday afternoon.

The Arctic cold slowed down the entire firefighting process.

“When it’s this cold it just freezes immediately. We had a number of couplings froze that we had to deal with…,” said Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford.

A storage building at RP Lumber was destroyed and the fire was fed by a broken gas line, which was difficult to cut off. The flames melted siding and broke windows on three nearby homes but they did not burn down.

The leaping flames burned through power lines, cutting electricity to hundreds of homes.

Warming shelters were opened, including a theater, but by 5 p.m. no one showed up. By 7:30 p.m. there were seven customers without electricity.

Residents said the smoke was intense.

Lacey Barnett lives just across the street from the fire.

“It’s really bad inside. I can still smell it,” she said. “I had a headache for a little bit but luckily our power didn’t go out.”

The lumber company has been owned by the Plummer family for 44 years. The founder is grateful to the people who put their lives on the line to protect his business.

“They couldn’t have done a better; nice, professional good guys, ladies did a great, great job,” Bob Plummer said.

The chief said a firefighter’s protective clothing keeps the cold out.

“You do have exposed skin like your face eventually you end up getting wet and that compounds things as far as hypothermic and a lot of dangers involved with that,” Whiteford said.

The chief is proud of the firefighters.

“They did a wonderful job given all the challenges we had in front of us,” he said.

The chief said one person suffered smoke inhalation.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News