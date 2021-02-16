Natural gas line still burning following lumberyard fire in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – It was a story of fire and ice in Edwardsville as eight fire departments responded to a lumber company blaze Monday afternoon.

The Arctic cold slowed down the entire firefighting process.

“When it’s this cold it just freezes immediately. We had a number of couplings froze that we had to deal with…,” said Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford.

A storage building at RP Lumber was destroyed and the fire was fed by a broken gas line, which was difficult to cut off. The flames melted siding and broke windows on three nearby homes but they did not burn down.

The leaping flames burned through power lines, cutting electricity to hundreds of homes.

Warming shelters were opened, including a theater, but by 5 p.m. no one showed up. By 7:30 p.m. there were seven customers without electricity.

Residents said the smoke was intense.

Lacey Barnett lives just across the street from the fire.

“It’s really bad inside. I can still smell it,” she said. “I had a headache for a little bit but luckily our power didn’t go out.”

The lumber company has been owned by the Plummer family for 44 years. The founder is grateful to the people who put their lives on the line to protect his business.

“They couldn’t have done a better; nice, professional good guys, ladies did a great, great job,” Bob Plummer said.

The chief said a firefighter’s protective clothing keeps the cold out.

“You do have exposed skin like your face eventually you end up getting wet and that compounds things as far as hypothermic and a lot of dangers involved with that,” Whiteford said.

The chief is proud of the firefighters.

“They did a wonderful job given all the challenges we had in front of us,” he said.

The chief said one person suffered smoke inhalation.