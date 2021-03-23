Nearly $1 million awarded by Gov. Pritzker to address Cahokia Heights flooding

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Nearly $1 million has been awarded to HeartLands Conservancy to address flooding in Cahokia Heights.

Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim announced the two-year Prairie du Pont Watershed grant recipient Tuesday.

The grant amount of $919,869 will be used by HeartLands Conservancy to “develop a community-endorsed watershed-based plan and support voluntarily implementation of demonstrative projects designed to reduce stormwater runoff and fix minor sewer system infrastructure issued within the 95,000-acre project area.”

Cahokia Heights is the new municipality that formed with the merging of Cahokia, Centreville and Alorton. The area experiences significant flooding and sewage backups following heavy rains.

“Reducing stormwater runoff will lessen the number and duration of flood events and help provide long-term relief to the existing sewer collection system,” the State of Illinois said.

“The persistent flooding and sewage local residents have experienced are entirely unacceptable, especially in a pandemic when home has never been more sacred,” Governor JB Pritzker said. “The Illinois Emergency Management Agency has already submitted a $22 million grant request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency that prioritizes funding and fixing the situation that has been allowed to fester in this community for too long – and I’ll use every tool at my disposal as governor to push FEMA to give this project the support it deserves.”

The state said the total project budget is $1,019,391. HeartLands Conservancy and their project partners will contribute $99,522. The Prairie du Pont grant award is made possible through Section 319 of the Clean Water Act.

