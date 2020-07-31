St. Clair, Randolph and 9 other Illinois counties at warning level for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.- Health officials are again reporting an increase in coronavirus cases in Illinois and several area counties are considered to be at a warning level by the state.

Friday the Illinois Department of Public health announced 1,941 new cases of COVID-19 including 21 additional deaths.

9 of the 11 regions established in the state’s “Restore Illinois” plan have seen an increase in their positivity rates over at least seven days of a 10-day period ending on July 28. This puts these regions at the state “warning” level.

The state department of public health also said 11 counties in the state are considered to be at a warning level for COVID.

Those counties include St. Clair, Perry, Randolph, and Sangamon in our viewing area. The other counties impacted are Cass, Gallatin, Jackson, Jo Daviess, Johnson, and White.

A county enters a warning level when it experiences an increase in two or more COVID-19 risk indicators from the state’s COVID-19 Resurgence Mitigation Plan.

The state released a statement saying those counties saw outbreaks associated with business operations and activities posing a higher risk for disease spread.

The state listed these activities as contributing to the rise:

school graduation ceremonies

a rise in cases among late teens and 20s

parties and social gatherings

people going to bars, long-term care outbreaks

clusters of cases associated with restaurants and churches, and big sports events including soccer, golf, and softball tournaments.

Illinois is reporting a total of 178,837 cases, including 7,495 deaths since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 24 –July 30 is 3.9%.