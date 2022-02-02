Nearly 3,000 in Madison County, Illinois lost power Wednesday morning

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Nearly 3,000 people in Madison County, Illinois are without power Wednesday morning.

Southwestern Electric Cooperative said 2,900 lost power at about 6 a.m. The electric company has sent crews to the area to find out what the source of the outage is and to make repairs.

“The outage is affecting members in Holiday Shores and the surrounding area. It stretches from Bethalto east to the Renken Road area, and from Highway 140 north to the Madison-Macoupin County line,” the Southwestern Electric Cooperative said.

People in the area should avoid any and all downed and low-hanging power lines. They may be energized or become energized without any warning.