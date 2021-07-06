Neighbors share reactions of truck crashing into Granite City home

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – Neighbors of a 73-year-old woman who was killed by a truck crashing into a home Monday night in Granite City share their reactions.

“It sounded like a speeding motorcycle coming down the road, and it made me kind of sit up and go ‘Oh my gosh. Why is somebody going this fast down the road?’ ” Kristine Heatherly said.

The crash happened at a home near the intersection of Joy and Rodger Avenues where victim Virginia Ann Ohren resided.

“It was unbelievable,” Scott Heatherly said. “I couldn’t believe there was actually a truck fully inside the house. I never seen anything like it in my life. And the tragic thing was there was somebody in the house who was killed.”

Maj. Nick Novacich with the Madison County Police Department said the victim’s body was found in the rubble next to the bed of the truck.

The driver of the vehicle is in police custody and awaiting charges through the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

“As I came out, (the suspect) was being combative,” Scott said. “They said alcohol played a part in it. I’m sure a lot of things. I assume today he’s probably realized what’s happened and it’s a terrible tragedy.”

In her 73 years of life, Virginia was loved by her family and heavily involved in the community. She volunteered with tri-cities area faith in action since 2012, and always shared a friendly smile, and hello with her neighbors.

Kristine said Virginia was a very nice lady.

“She would help clean the streets up after a storm and she just always took excellent care of her yard. She would walk her dog every day,” Kristine said.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, according to police.

The identity of the suspect in custody has not yet been released.