SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Rapper and St. Louis native Nelly is set to headline the final night of the 2023 Illinois State Fair on Sunday, August 20. Rapper Ja Rule and R&B singer Ashanti, will also take the stage. Ticket sales go on sale Friday, May 5, at 10:00 a.m.

Nelly’s country album ‘Heartland’ made the Billboard’s Top Ten County Album in 2021. Ja Rule is widely-recognized for songs like ‘Always On Time,’ and ‘Mesmerize’ featuring Ashanti. Ashanti is a Grammy-Award winner who is best known for songs like ‘Baby’, ‘Foolish,’ and ‘Rock With U’.

2023 Illinois State Fair Performances

Friday, August 11: Old Dominion

Tuesday, August 15: REO Speedwagon

Wednesday, August 16: Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH

Saturday, August 19: Maren Morris with TBD

Sunday, August 20: Nelly with Ashanti & Ja Rule