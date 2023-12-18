MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A St. Louis woman, already in jail for an armed robbery at a Best Buy store, is facing new charges for burglary and car theft. A co-defendant was also charged in connection with the crime spree.

Investigators with the Wood River and Glen Carbon police departments, along with law enforcement agencies in the Metro East, central Illinois, and Missouri, collaborated on the case, resulting in the news charges.

According to court documents, Jakiaya McCoy entered two car dealerships on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, with the intent to commit theft. She was in possession of two vehicles—a 2018 Chrysler 300 and a 2013 Kia Optima—knowing both had been stolen.

The robbery at the Best Buy happened later that week, on Thursday, Nov. 23.

McCoy and Angel Crosby were arrested, along with a 12-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, in the Granite City area following a brief police pursuit.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged McCoy, 20, with armed robbery for the Best Buy crime, as well as burglary and vehicle theft.

Crosby, 22, was charged with armed robbery and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer.

Meanwhile, the minors face delinquency petitions in juvenile court. The county prosecutor has said his office will submit paperwork to have the 17-year-old tried as an adult.