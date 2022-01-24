New Chick-fil-A to open in Glen Carbon

Chick-fil-a chain restaurant in Middletown, DE, on July 26, 2019. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

GLEN CARBON, Ill. – Plans are in the works for a Chick-fil-A to open in the village of Glen Carbon. The mayor tells FOX2 that plans are currently being reviewed by village staff.

Mayor Bob Marcus says the Chick-fil-A hopes to open in the Orchard Town Center in the first quarter of 2023.

Marcus says the village is thankful that both national and local businesses are choosing to operate in Glen Carbon.

The new Orchard Town Center will reportedly have 14 outlet spaces. Chick-fil-A will occupy one of them.

The Edwardsville Intelligencer reports the restaurant would have 102 seats inside and 24 seats outside. There would also be a dual drive-through.

The paper also reports the building application is asking to have fewer parking spaces than the village requires.

The village’s planning and zoning committee, as well as other village staff, are still approving the plans.