New details released after woman shot and killed in Greenville, Illinois

BOND COUNTY, Ill. — Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed Thursday night in Greenville, Illinois, about 50 miles northeast of St. Louis.

Around 7:30 p.m., authorities responded to a home in the 600 block of East South Street, several blocks south of Greenville University, and found a woman dead after a reported shooting.

The Bond County coroner identified her as 37-year-old Laquita Sullivan.

“It’s just such a tragedy that she was caught in the crossfire of whatever these idiots had going on,” said Keith Alford, the victim’s cousin. “Our family is deeply, deeply hurt and saddened by her loss.”

Police said a 33-year-old man, who was in the area when the shooting happened, went to an acquaintance’s home in the 500 block of East Main Street. Authorities detained him around 1:00 a.m. Friday without incident and later released him after questioning.

Moments before the homicide on Thursday, police said a red Dodge Challenger was believed to be involved in a separate shooting and fled the scene. Around 9:00 p.m., a vehicle matching the description of the red Dodge Challenger was seen in Wood River, Illinois, about 45 miles away.

The vehicle failed to stop for the Wood River Police Department, and a pursuit involving multiple agencies ensued.

The vehicle left the roadway and overturned on Illinois Route 203. A 25-year-old man from Greenville and a 23-year-old male from Anna, Illinois, were transported to an area hospital. The 25-year-old driver died from his injuries.

Police have not released any further details. Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 314-725-8477 (TIPS).