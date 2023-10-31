CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – The EPA has appointed a coordinator to help the Cahokia Heights community combat flooding, sewage, and drinking water concerns.

Beth Murphy, a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, has been named the inaugural coordinator of this effort.

According to the EPA, Cahokia Heights residents have cited nearly 100 documented instances of sewage coming out of government-owned pipes and into their homes since 2019. Many around the community are struggling to find money for necessary repairs.

Murphy, as a coordinator, will focus on ensuring that funds are quickly and responsibly disbursed to the community, in addition to federal, state and local funding efforts.

“For decades, residents of Cahokia Heights have suffered from repeated instances of stormwater and sewage flooding with no solution in sight,” said Illinois U.S. Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (D-13th District). “I’m so pleased to announce that a coordinator has been appointed by the EPA to respond to this crisis with the urgency it deserves.”

Murphy had previously been a supervisor in the EPA Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division, where she managed inspectors, case managers and program analysts responsible for investigating and enforcing the Safe Drinking Water Act and the Clean Water Act.

“With a partner on the ground, we can maximize federal, state, and local resources to make critical infrastructure upgrades that finally address these unacceptable environmental health and safety issues once and for all,” said Budzinski.