SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– A major new exhibit debuted at the Lincoln Presidential Library on Thursday.

“Here I Have Lived: Home in Illinois” will introduce visitors to noteworthy Illinoisians, including:

Black Hawk, the Sauk leader who refused to be driven away from the land where he grew up

Ritta DeFreitas, a young immigrant who worked for Abraham and Mary Lincoln

Michelle Obama, who started out in a Chicago bungalow and wound up in the White House

Oscar Micheaux, a poor farm boy who broke barriers for Black artists in Hollywood

Visitors will be able to listen to interviews with current Illinois residents about their thoughts on home.

The exhibit runs through Jan. 21, 2024, in the museum’s Illinois Gallery, a space used for highlighting Illinois history as part of the ALPLM’s role as the state historical library. The exhibit is free with regular museum admission.

More information is available on their website here.