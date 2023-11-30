SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois State Police have a new online form for the public to report suspected corruption. It allows anyone to confidentially share information about possible corruption, such as officials steering contracts or embezzling funds.

The online form is specifically for reporting suspected public corruption, simplifying the reporting process for individuals unsure of which law enforcement agency to contact. Investigators will review submissions and determine the appropriate agency for the tip.

The statewide Special Investigative Unit was established in 2020 and focuses on public corruption crimes, investigating misconduct by elected officials at various government levels. Since its inception, the SIU has opened 82 cases, collaborating with federal agencies.

In a case involving a former township road commissioner, the SIU uncovered theft and official misconduct allegations. The commissioner misused the township credit card for personal expenses, leading to felony charges. After an investigation, the commissioner pleaded guilty and faced probation and restitution.

Another case involved a former county coroner accused of theft and fraud. The SIU found misappropriation of taxpayer funds for personal travel and misuse of a county credit card. Both the former coroner and his wife faced felony charges, with the coroner sentenced to jail, probation, and restitution.