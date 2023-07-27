HOYLETON, Ill. – A youth and family service organization in Hoyleton, Illinois is breaking ground on a new foster care home Thursday.

The facility will help youth who are both developmentally and intellectually delayed or have experienced trauma. It’ll include six cottages, equipped with sensory space and lighting, private bedrooms and semi-private baths.

Solar power will be used throughout the campus. The facility costs $16 million and is being funded by state and federal grants – plus donations.