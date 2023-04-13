BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A new Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is now open in Belleville. The corporate-owned location features the company’s newest restaurant design. It includes a standard drive-thru window and a new mobile-pick up window for carry-out orders.

“With nearly 70 percent of sales being consumed off-premise, our team has been focused on developing restaurant prototypes that cater to this preferred method of dining by increasing convenience and ease of use for our guests,” says Chris Dull, CEO of Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers. “The new prototype design opening in Belleville increases the convenience our guests seek by optimizing off-premise channels and not sacrificing the speed and quality that has maintained loyalty to our brand with over 20 years of history.”

Freddy’s isn’t the only fast-food chain emphasizing online orders. A new Chipotle opened in St. Charles this week, with the same type of fast-lane for mobile pick-ups. Customers can place orders through the app or online.

“With the ‘Chipoltlane’ our guests can come and pick up their orders whenever they want,” said Kyle Kastanas, field leader at Chipotle Mexican Grill in St. Charles. “That’s unique to a drive-thru, it’s only a pickup window.”

Freddy’s plans to open over 60 locations before the end of the year. One of their more recent restaurant openings was at Busch Stadium.