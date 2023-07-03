ALTON, Ill. – New frogs mean new life for a repeat target of theft and vandalism in Alton, Illinois.

Back in May, FOX 2 reported about a frog fountain water feature being stolen or destroyed at a roadway flower garden for the fourth time in five years. The frog, nicknamed Fernando, was the centerpiece of a garden residents started in the median of the State Street-Belle Street split.

Things have certainly changed since our initial report.

“Unbelievable! I always knew Alton was a great community,” said Laura Wallendorf, who started the garden along with a neighbor.

About six weeks ago, she was distraught. Someone had stolen Fernando again.

During our first report about the thefts, drivers stopped to donate money for a fifthFernando.

Things have gone way beyond that now. Not only is there a new Fernando fountain, he has three new frog sculpture buddies adorning the garden, including a large frog statue from Community Seed and Feed garden center in East Alton. It came with a spectacular paint job, warts and all.

“I just can’t believe we got donated this frog,” Wallendorf said, patting the back of the statue. “Also, a gentleman came up one day. We got one of the neighboring businesses to record (a surveillance camera feed) 24 hours a day. They said they had a camera and they would point it right here. So, we really do have a camera and we’ve great (warning: surveillance) signs and it’s helped a great deal.”

She had no idea how much the garden was going mean to people when she and her neighbor began transforming the weed-filled median into a larger flower bed five years ago. Drivers were stopping again during our interview on Monday.

“I never ever envisioned this,” Wallendor said. “I came up here one day. The weeds were so tall, we couldn’t see around the stop sign.”

A just then a driver interrupted her, shouting, “It’s beautiful!”

“Thank you!” Wallendorf beamed.

“It looks great, looks great man,” another driver said. “You’re sad if you’ve got to steal a frog!”

With all the donations that came in after our first report, there are still a few hundred dollars left over. Wallendorf said she’d spend the money on new plants and upkeep but, hopefully, no more frogs.