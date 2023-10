GRANITE CITY, Ill. – The newly appointed police chief of Granite City is visiting Riverbend Head Start and Family Services on Monday.

Nick Novacich was promoted from assistant chief to chief of police last month. Even after working with the department for 23 years, Novacich says he wants to strengthen his existing relationships with various businesses and groups in Granite City.

He’ll be at the head start Granite City south location Monday morning from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.