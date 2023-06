ST. LOUIS – A new law in Illinois will give harsher penalties to healthcare workers who cover up patient abuse.

That’s according to FOX 2’s partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The legislation was introduced after an investigation into a southern Illinois institution found multiple cases of abuse and cover-ups.

The new law will ban healthcare workers from working in any facility in the state if they are involved in financial exploitation, neglect, or physical, or sexual abuse of a patient.