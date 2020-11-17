New Illinois statewide COVID-19 restrictions to close casinos, theatres, limit retail, and more

CHICAGO, Ill. – To avoid a stay at home order as COVID cases rise, Illinois Governor Pritzker announced Tuesday the state will be moving to tier three mitigations beginning Friday, Nov. 20 at 12:01 a.m.

Under the new mitigations, Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) said in-person interactions should be limited and all businesses that can operate remotely should.

“Tier 3 boils down to this: If you don’t need to do it, don’t,” Pritzker said.

There will be additional restrictions for the following: retail, personal car services, health and fitness centers, hotels, manufacturing, bars and restaurants, meetings and social events, and offices.

For these businesses, maximum capacity will be limited to 25 percent.

Businesses and settings that require close contact like casinos, theatres, museums, indoor recreation, group sports, and gaming sites will be temporarily closed.

For Thanksgiving, the Governor suggests using Zoom meetings to connect with family members and limit in-person contact.

Pritzker said this mitigation will be in effect until the numbers lower.

Highlights:

Indoor gaming terminals at bars and restaurants suspended.

All bars and restaurants close by 11:00 pm.

Gyms limited to 25% capacity. Face covering must be worn at all times.

Hotel event and meeting space are closed.

Gaming and casinos will close.

Indoor rec centers, including theatres, will close.

Limit in-home gatherings to household members only.

No party buses.

Funerals are limited to 10 family members.

All employees who can work remotely should.

Our sports and recreation is still allowed.

Big box and retail limited to 25% capacity. This includes convenience stores.

Grocery and pharmacies may operate at 50 % capacity.