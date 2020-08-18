New Metro-East COVID-19 restrictions start today

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – New COVID-19 rules start today in the Metro-East. The region has seen a COVID test positivity rate of more than eight-percent for three straight days.

New restrictions include bars, restaurants, and casinos closing by 11:00 pm, business capacity lowered to 25 percent, restaurants removing bar stools, spacing tables six feet apart, and bars and restaurants requiring reservations.

Business owners are worried about the impact.

“On the weekdays we close at twelve. On the weekends we close at two, so its kinda really hitting us hard because we don’t get as much business as we usually get. It’s not really as packed as we usually be, but we’re trying to hang in there,” said Jasmine Hatton.

The governor says that if the positivity rate goes down in two weeks then restrictions will be eased. If the rate goes up then more measures could be added.

