New Metro East municipality off to rocky start

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill–A few months after voters approved a merger of three Metro East municipalities into one, the new Cahokia Heights is experiencing some turbulence.

A “sick out” of half of the employees in the municipality’s sewer department after layoffs and pay cuts was enough Friday to bring the Mayor out to work with sewer crews.

Other departments have also seen layoffs and cuts. But Mayor Curtis McCall says the merger of Alorton, Cahokia and Centreville into one entity will prove to be the smart move in the long run, predicting that other areas will follow suit.