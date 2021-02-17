New movie theatre coming to Alton, Ill. hosts job fair Saturday

ALTON, Ill. – A new cinema is taking over the former Sears in Alton Square Mall and they’re hosting a job fair to fill positions this Saturday.

“The name of our company is NCG. It Stands for Neighborhood Cinema Group and we have 25 different theater locations over nine states,” Executive VP of NCG Ryan Jankovic said.

Jankovic said they find communities like Alton, Ill. that are looking for a neighborhood-type movie theater, finds a location, and finds the right partnerships.

“You can have a beautiful building which we have but without the right people and friendly faces to greet you, you just don’t get that good experience,” Jankovic said. “So we are having a job fair this weekend to find all the best and brightest in Alton that are looking for that movie theater environment.”

He said you can register for a time slot for your interview or you could just show up.

“We prefer you register ahead of time so you can get a slot that you want. But as of right now, we already have 100 people that have registered for the event,” Jankovic said. “We are looking to hire about 40 individuals.”

Jankovic said they are waiting on necessary shipments before they will have a date for when the theatre will open.

“We have to get the seats that are full recliners. Those haven’t physically arrived yet,” Jankovic said. “But if any shipments are late, it’s going to delay a little bit on the opening. But if everything comes in on time, we’ll be able to open by the end of March.”

The job fair will be Feb. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information or to fill out an application, visit ncgmovies.com.