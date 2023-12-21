EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Madison County grand jury issued new charges on Thursday against a St. Louis driver for fleeing from police in November 2022 and causing a fatal crash.

Ronnell Welch, 39, had previously been charged with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, aggravated reckless driving, possession of a stolen vehicle, and residential burglary.

Thursday’s indictment tacked on charges of first-degree murder and reckless homicide.

According to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, the crime took place on Nov. 14, 2022. Welch is accused of entering a Granite City woman’s home with the intention of stealing her pickup truck.

Welch is said to have stolen the truck and fled, with Granite City police in pursuit.

The pickup crashed into another truck at Illinois 3 and Rock Road.

The driver of the other truck, Devyn Trampe, suffered serious injuries in the crash. Trampe died of his injuries in September 2023. He was 32.

County prosecutors reviewed the case and presented information to the grand jury, who issued the new charges against Welch.

Welch remains in custody at Madison County Jail. His bond has been increased from $500,000 to $1 million.