ALTON, Ill. – The Alton School Board meets for the first time Thursday morning since multiple fights last week at Alton High School led to changes at the school.

The school board will hold a special meeting at Alton City Hall at 7:30 a.m. The district Superintendent Kristie Baumgartner told FOX 2 that the board is expected to discuss the fights from last Wednesday at the high school and there is a student disciplinary hearing on the agenda. However, Baumgartner says she does not expect any action to be taken at this particular meeting regarding the fights.

Students returned to Alton High School Wednesday for the first time since the brawls. In an email to parents this week, Baumgartner called the fights “inexcusable” and “unacceptable.”

Her email outlined several new procedures and measures which started at the high school yesterday. Among them, the implementation of what Baumgartner calls “concealed weapon detection systems.”

We’re told the systems known as ‘open gate systems’ were ordered some time ago and were not a direct response to the fights. Baumgartner shared that the plan originally was to start using the equipment at district schools later this month; but she explained to FOX 2 that the systems started at the high school Wednesday to increase safety and things seemed to go smoothly.

Several other new measures are also in place at the high school. Those include an increase in law enforcement and staff presence, limiting students access to areas of the school, restrictions on how students can use cell phones, and new bus dismissal guidelines.

Authorities at the Madison County Sheriff’s Department say they do plan to file charges in connection with the fights. Those charges will be on the juvenile level and there is no timeline for when they might be filed.