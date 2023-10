WOOD RIVER, Ill. – A fallen Pontoon Beach police officer is being honored Thursday by getting a road named after him.

Officer Tyler Timmins was killed in the line of duty two years ago today. He was 36 years old. At 10:00 a.m., Wood River City officials will unveil Old Alton Edwardsville Road as ‘Tyler Timmins Drive.’

The ceremony is at the intersection with Rock Hill Road.