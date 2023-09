COLUMBIA, Ill. – The St. Louis area is getting another new soccer venue. Groundbreaking is Friday for the state-of-the art facility.

It’s on DD Road in Columbia, Illinois. Former members of the St. Louis steamers will be part of the ceremonies Friday.

The new facility will serve as a hub for youth soccer events. It will include three turf fields.

Organizers also plan to use the space for future events, including fall pumpkin patch gatherings, a Christmas tree lot, and Easter egg hunts.