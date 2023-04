EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A new SSM Health Cardinal Glennon’s children’s hospital facility opens Thursday in Edwardsville, Illinois.

It’s a Knights of Columbus Developmental Center, located at 7325 Marine Road. The center will provide a variety of services for children with autism and developmental concerns.

That includes speech, occupational, and behavioral therapy. The center is funded in part by a $1.5 million grant from the state of Illinois.