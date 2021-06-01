Newlyweds, engaged couples survey the damage after fire destroys Sugar Spring Ranch

Illinois

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, Ill. – For the last couple of days, brides and grooms have been surveying the complete destruction of their wedding venue in Columbia, Illinois.

Sugar Spring Ranch went up in flames over the weekend.

Couples are rushing to find new locations for their receptions.

One couple, who were among the last to hold their reception at the spot just a few days before the fire, were shocked to learn the venue had burned down.

“Look at it now. I’m speechless,” Virginia Beckett said.

Virginia and her husband, Jon Beckett, cannot believe what happened to the place where they were celebrating their nuptials.

“It’s just mind-blowing,” Jon said. “This was a gorgeous location.”

Photos taken before the flames burned are evidence of just how beautiful the place was.

“It was something we never expected to happen,” bride-to-be Denna Ashcraft said. “It was obviously something very devastating to us.”

Ashcraft and her fiancé, Kyle Eldridge, had been planning their October wedding at Sugar Spring Ranch for months. She already purchased the dress, invitations, set up catering, and picked out the cake.

“We don’t want any of this to go to waste because we don’t know what’s going to happen now,” Ashcraft said.

They have begun looking at other locations but are hopeful a new Sugar Spring Ranch building will be ready when they say their vows.

“We got to plenty of time to plan and attempt to recover,” Elridge said.

Brides and grooms are quick to salute the owners, the Meyer family, for their compassion they are showing in the middle of their own tragedy. That compassion has been a two-way street.

“Most of these brides are reaching out,” Sugar Spring Ranch owner Melinda Meyer said. “They want to support us. They want to help us.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News