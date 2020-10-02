NHRA Midwest National races this weekend at WWT Raceway

MADISON, Ill. – The NHRA Midwest Nationals are this weekend at the World Wide Technology Raceway.

The cars racing throughout the weekend reach speeds of about 320 mph.

The parking lots open at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday races begin at 9:15 a.m. and Sunday races begin at 9:00 a.m.

There are still tickets available.

Tickets for the whole weekend:

Grandstand 1 , from starting line to 330 line, $135-$150 for adults and $60-$75 for juniors

, from starting line to 330 line, $135-$150 for adults and $60-$75 for juniors Grandstand 2 , across from the starting line, $125-$140 for adults and $60-$75 for juniors

, across from the starting line, $125-$140 for adults and $60-$75 for juniors Grandstand 3 , 330 line to 1/8 mile, $125-$140 for adults and $60-$75 for juniors

, 330 line to 1/8 mile, $125-$140 for adults and $60-$75 for juniors Grandstand 4 , across from 330 line, $115 for adults and kids 12 and under are free with an adult

, across from 330 line, $115 for adults and kids 12 and under are free with an adult Finish line lawn chair viewing, $110 for adults and kids 12 and under are free with an adult

Tickets for a single day:

Grandstand 1 , from starting line to 330 line, $70-$75 for adults and $30-$35 for juniors

, from starting line to 330 line, $70-$75 for adults and $30-$35 for juniors Grandstand 2 , across from the starting line, $65-$70 for adults and $30-$35 for juniors

, across from the starting line, $65-$70 for adults and $30-$35 for juniors Grandstand 3 , 330 line to 1/8 mile, $65-$70 for adults and $25-$35 for juniors

, 330 line to 1/8 mile, $65-$70 for adults and $25-$35 for juniors Grandstand 4 , across from 330 line, $60 for adults and kids 12 and under are free with an adult

, across from 330 line, $60 for adults and kids 12 and under are free with an adult Finish line lawn chair viewing, $60 for adults and kids 12 and under are free with an adult

