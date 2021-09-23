Nice weather predicted for this weekend’s drag races at WorldWide Technology Raceway

MADISON, Il. – The NHRA Midwest Nationals return to WorldWide Technology Raceway this weekend for the biggest race in the region for professional drag racing.

This beautiful weather we’ll have isn’t just great for the fans to enjoy, but also the drivers.

“We expect career-best runs. We expect family atmosphere and that’s what we want. This is all about family atmosphere, drag racing, the fastest sport in the world,” said TJ Zizzo, a Top Fuel Dragster driver.

Last year, the weather was much less than ideal, but this weekend’s cooler weather creates more horsepower.

“Last year the weather was brutal here, it was cold it rained all weekend long,” Zizzo said.

“But this weekend, it is fantastic. It’s perfect, conducive to big mile an hour, a lot of speed, and great ET’s. Looking forward to it.”

These cars go from a standstill to 330 miles per hour in 1000 feet. Temperature, relative humidity, and barometric pressure all affect the engine.

“If it’s too cold we really struggle to get down the racetrack. If it’s too hot, let’s face it. If it’s too hot who the heck wants to be outside in this sweltering heat. So with this temperature and this atmospheric condition we’re going to get this weekend, it’s going to be perfect,” he said.

The breezy conditions can make for an extra challenge.

“My crew chief always tells me before I make a pass which way the wind is blowing. Left to right, right to left, straight down track. So yeah, absolutely has a lot to do with it and you know what? I make adjustments. Right, it’s like a golf swing you just make adjustments,” Zizzo said.

So come out and enjoy an action-packed weekend at WorldWide Technology Raceway.

“I’m from Chicago. I’m a northern guy and a lot of my friends, family, sponsors they’re all coming down this weekend because this is like our new home racetrack. Which is super cool. And with this weather, how can fans stay away?” Zizzo said.

“I mean this racetrack is magnificent. It’s one of the fastest racetracks in the country. Super cool on that, and with the weather. Come on out. enjoy it.”

“Best speeds and best ET’s. Yeah! We expect it all. We really do. Especially from our team. There’s no doubt about it. We should be able to absolutely eclipse our records.”

Gates open at 11 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. Tickets can be bought at the box office, over the phone, or online.