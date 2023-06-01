ALTON Ill. – Alton locals can enjoy artwork, live outdoor music, as well as vintage thrift items at the weekly ‘Night Market.’
The big nights will take place inside the Jacoby Arts Center and outdoors in the neighboring park at 627 East Broadway from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. It’s free to attend, pet-friendly, and vendors are encouraged to join as it’s only $10 to set up a booth.
2023 Band Schedule
June 1 – Spillie Nelson
June 8 – Ahna Schoenhoff
June 15 – The Intrusion
June 22 – Loftys Comet
June 29 – Bring Me The Fires
July 6 – Toxic Johnny
July 13 – HOOKiE
July 20 – Jazz Troubadours
July 27 – Crystal Lady