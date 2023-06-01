ALTON Ill. – Alton locals can enjoy artwork, live outdoor music, as well as vintage thrift items at the weekly ‘Night Market.’

The big nights will take place inside the Jacoby Arts Center and outdoors in the neighboring park at 627 East Broadway from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. It’s free to attend, pet-friendly, and vendors are encouraged to join as it’s only $10 to set up a booth.

2023 Band Schedule

June 1 – Spillie Nelson

June 8 – Ahna Schoenhoff

June 15 – The Intrusion

June 22 – Loftys Comet

June 29 – Bring Me The Fires

July 6 – Toxic Johnny

July 13 – HOOKiE

July 20 – Jazz Troubadours

July 27 – Crystal Lady