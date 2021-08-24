Nikki Budzinski announces bid for Illinois Congress, challenging Davis’ seat

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) – Nikki Budzinski (D-IL), a labor activist, former senior advisor to Governor JB Pritzker, and former member of the Biden administration at OMB, announced her campaign for Congress in Illinois’ 13th congressional district Tuesday.

As Governor JB Pritzker’s senior advisor, she helped pass a $15 minimum wage in Illinois and expand high-speed internet across the state. As the Chief of Staff in President Biden’s Office of Management and Budget, she helped implement the American Rescue Plan and established the Made in America office, according to a press release.

“I’ve spent my whole life fighting for working people, and I’ll do the same in Congress. I want to make sure every Illinoisan has access to the same middle-class opportunities that my grandparents did as union painters and teachers,” she said.

Budzinski is running against Rodney Davis (R-IL) who has held the seat since 2013.