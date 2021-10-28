Nine Illinois universities land on Best Global University list

Students wearing masks make their way through the University of Chicago campus, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Chicago. Even as restrictions relax across much of the United States, colleges and universities have taken new steps to police campus life as the virus spreads through students who are among the last adults to get access to vaccines. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)

ST. LOUIS- Nine Illinois universities have landed on U.S. News and World Report’s list of Best Global Universities.

U.S. News and World Report says the data provides insight into how universities compare globally. The report comes as the publication says an increasing number of students plan to enroll in universities outside their own country. The rankings can help applicants accurately compare institutions around the world.

The six universities on the list from Illinois are:

#15- University of Chicago

#24- Northwestern University

#72- University Of Illinois- Urbana Champaign

#227- University of Illinois- Chicago

#729- Illinois Institute of Techology

#840-Northern Illinois University

#1061- Southern Illinois University- Carbondale

#1422- DePaul University

#1423- Illinois State University

The first step in producing these rankings was to create a pool of 1,849 universities. The second step was to calculate the rankings using the 13 indicators and weights that U.S. News chose to measure global research performance. You can learn more about the methodology on usnews.com.

You can see the entire list of rankings on usnews.com.