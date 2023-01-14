CREAL SPRINGS, Ill. – Authorities have arrested nine people accused of illegal drug activity and a surge in vehicle thefts last year.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office reports the following arrests…

Lucas Shane Rector (Creal Springs, Illinois)

Cleveland S. Haws (Creal Springs, Illinois)

Elizabeth H. Funk (Creal Springs, Illinois)

Rachel C. Groves (Pittsburg, Illinois)

Marvin R. Norris (Marion, Illinois)

Richard “Dwayne” Colbroth Jr. (Creal Springs, Illinois)

Vernon Colbroth (Creal Springs, Illinois)

Rex Summers (Whiteash, Illinois)

Joesph Wallace (Whiteash, Illinois)

Williamson County authorities first launched an investigation on Dec. 1, 2022 after learning of a spike in stolen ATVs and rural thefts of personal property.

At least one of the suspects reportedly used items they stole purchases at a retail store. At least four were found with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Two of the suspects are also accused of an hours-long standoff prior to their arrests on Dec. 19.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says southern Illinois authorities have recovered thousands of dollars worth of stolen items. In some cases, the group reportedly targeted farmers. William County says its placing additional deputies on the street to slow down crime.

“If you continue to roam the streets of Williamson County stealing from our citizens we are actively looking for you,” said Sheriff Jeff Diederich.

If you have any information concerning this investigation, contact the Williamson County

Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-TIPS (8477).