Ninth arson reported in Macoupin County

CARLINVILLE, Ill. – The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the latest in a string of arsons over the last two months.

This latest fire is located at Nursery and Schale roads near Carlinville, Illinois.

The sheriff says the same suspicious white pickup was spotted near other cases was seen within minutes of this scene.

No injuries have been reported.

A firefighter was injured at the last fire on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the arsons is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 217-854-315 (ext. 1).