NIU student found dead in school building

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) – A Northern Illinois University student was found dead inside the school’s art building on Monday.

The student was found early Monday in the art building on the east side of the campus, according to The Daily Chronicle. NIU spokesman Joe King said that part of the building was closed while campus police and DeKalb County Coroner’s office officials investigated, though it will be back open on Tuesday.

The student’s identity has not been publicly released and King did not disclose any details surrounding the death, though it reportedly appears to be a result of an apparent medical crisis.

“It was, unfortunately, a medical issue and he died,” King said. “And, unfortunately, someone found him this morning.”

The student’s family and next of kin were notified of the death on Monday, according to King. NIU officials said that they are working to support the family of the student “during this difficult time.”

“The university is also in process of reaching out to and supporting the student’s faculty, classes and friends,” NIU officials wrote.