Northern Illinois nursing home reports 23 coronavirus deaths

JOLIET, Ill. – A spokeswoman for a nursing home in the northern Illinois community of Joliet says that 22 residents and one staff member at the facility have died of the coronavirus. Symphony of Joliet had reported a total of three deaths as recently as last week.

With Wednesday’s announcement, it became among the latest nursing homes across the United States to report a spike in the number of COVID-19 deaths. Symphony spokeswoman Lauryn Allison says staffing has been adequate and the employees have been following government guidelines for minimizing the spread of the virus.

She says they began moving healthy residents from the facility to other locations in its network earlier this month.